Somali journalist arrested, held without charge

Somali authorities should immediately release Sabir Abdulkadir Warsame, a broadcast journalist with the privately owned Somali Cable TV, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today (February 9, 2018). Sabir was arrested by regional security forces in the semi-autonomous state of Jubbaland on February 8 and has been held without charge in the state capital of […]

Somali authorities should immediately release Sabir Abdulkadir Warsame, a broadcast journalist with the privately owned Som...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...