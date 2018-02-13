Alwihda Info
Somali journalist arrested, held without charge


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Février 2018 modifié le 13 Février 2018 - 01:10


Somali authorities should immediately release Sabir Abdulkadir Warsame, a broadcast journalist with the privately owned Somali Cable TV, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today (February 9, 2018). Sabir was arrested by regional security forces in the semi-autonomous state of Jubbaland on February 8 and has been held without charge in the state capital of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



