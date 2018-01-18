Somalia: US$1.6 Billion Urgently Needed to Save and Protect 5.4 Million Lives from Unprecedented Drought

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia, which calls for $1.6 billion to protect the lives of 5.4 million Somalis, was launched today by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Peter de Clercq. In his remarks, de Clercq said “Working together with the Somali authorities and with historical levels of support from the international community, I […]

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia, which calls for $1.6 billion to protect the lives of 5.4 million Somalis, was launch...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...