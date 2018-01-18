Somalia: US$1.6 billion urgently needed to save and protect 5.4 million lives from unprecedented drought

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia, which calls for $1.6 billion to protect the lives of 5.4 million Somalis, was launched today by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, Peter de Clercq. In his remarks, De Clercq said: “Working together with the Somali authorities and with historical levels of support from the international community, I […]

The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia, which calls for $1.6 billion to protect the lives of 5.4 million Somalis, was launc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...