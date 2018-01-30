South Africa: Black Mambazo Magic Continues to Shine

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture congratulates the Ladysmith Black Mambazo for winning their fifth Grammy award. The group continues to be a beacon of the South African music and culture. “The Ladysmith Black Mambazo has proved that South Africans have the skill and will to achieve on the world stage. […]
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture congratulates the Ladysmith Black Mambazo for winning their fifth Grammy award. The group co...
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture congratulates the Ladysmith Black Mambazo for winning their fifth Grammy award. The group co...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...