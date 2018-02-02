South Africa: Centre for Public Service Innovation congratulates Memeza Shout PTY Ltd winner of the SA Premier Business SMME Award 2018

The Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) congratulates Memeza Shout PTY Ltd the SMME Category Winner of the 5th SA Premier Business Award. The Memeza Safety Programme empowers homeowners in low income residential areas through a network of smart passive alarms linked to SAPS sector policing vehicles, police stations, community policing forums and trusted neighbours. […]

