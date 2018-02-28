South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation hosts the Inaugural Drought Core Group meeting

South Africa, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), has been bestowed with the singular honour of hosting and Chairing the inaugural meeting of the Drought Core Group (DCG), which is being held today, 28 February 2018, at the OR Tambo Building, DIRCO’s Headquarters. The DCG is the outcome of the UN High-Level […]

South Africa, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), has been bestowed with the singular honour of hosti...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...