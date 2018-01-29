Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to visit institutions of higher education in Kwazulu-Natal


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Janvier 2018


The purpose of the visit is to monitor progress regarding the support NSFAS is providing to higher education institutions in implementing the changes to student funding. This follows the announcement made by President Jacob Zuma in regards to free education. Deputy Minister Manamela will be joined by the CEO of NSFAS Mr Steven Zwane. Members […]







