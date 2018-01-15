South Africa: Deputy Minister Magwanishe Visits EC Macadamia Farm Funded by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) for R40 Million

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Bulelani Magwanishe visited the Amajingqi Macadamia Farming in Willowvale, Eastern Cape as part of taking the dti to the Factories campaign. The community farm, which is located in the Mbashe Local Municipality, was supported with a cash grant of R40 million under the Employment Creation Fund from […]

