South Africa: Justice and Correctional Services Committee Appeals to Public Protector to Refrain from Confusing the Public

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services today expressed its concern with the “conflicting and confusing” messages being relayed by the Office of the Public Protector regarding the remedial action of her predecessor. Committee Chairperson, Dr. Mathole Motshekga, called on the current Public Protector, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to respect the remedial action of her… […]

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services today expressed its co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...