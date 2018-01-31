South Africa: Land – not simply for the taking

Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha reportedly said yesterday during a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform that the ANC would hold a conference in March to discuss expropriation without compensation and that the decision would afterwards be implemented by all relevant state departments. He was cited as saying that the ANC […]

Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha reportedly said yesterday during a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Lan...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...