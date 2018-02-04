South Africa: Media Statement Issued by the Department of Energy on the Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective from 07 February 2018

The Department of Energy informs the public of the fuel price adjustments for February 2018. South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including […]

The Department of Energy informs the public of the fuel price adjustments for February 2018. South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...