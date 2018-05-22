South Africa: Minister Davies Approves Recommendation to Designate the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone

Members of the public and interested parties have until 28 June 2018, to comment on a gazette notice by the Minister of Trade and Industry Dr Rob Davies of the intention to designate the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone. Minister Davies has received and approved a recommendation from the Special Economic Zones Advisory Board to designate […]

Members of the public and interested parties have until 28 June 2018, to comment on a gazette notice by the Minister of Trade and Industry Dr Rob Davie...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...