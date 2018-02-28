South Africa: National Assembly Gives the Constitution Review Committee Mandate to Review Section 25 of the Constitution

During its sitting today the National Assembly (NA) resolved to assign the Constitutional Review Committee to review Section 25 of the Constitution – which speaks to the right of property ownership. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led a debate on this motion which the majority party, the African National Congress (ANC), amended before it was […]
