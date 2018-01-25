South Africa: Police Committee on Launch of Operation Fiela II

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr. Francois Beukman, has noted the launch of the second phase of Operation Fiela by the Ministry of Police in conjunction with other crime prevention and security departments. Of major importance is the drive to include all spheres of government in the fight against crime. The Committee […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr. Francois Beukman, has noted the launch of the second phase of Operation Fiela by the Mi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...