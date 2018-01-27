South Africa: Premier Business Awards Provide Opportunity to Recognise Exceptional Businesses

The South African Premier Business Awards are an opportunity for government, and South Africa as a whole, to recognise exceptional businesses and the businesspeople who drive them. They provide an opportunity for government, through the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) and its partners, to acknowledge the enterprises that contribute to the growth of […]

The South African Premier Business Awards are an opportunity for government, and South Africa as a whole, to recognise excepti...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...