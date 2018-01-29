South Africa: President Zuma Congratulates Prof Millar on Winning Prestigious AU Award

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated renowned South African scientist, Prof Robert Millar, on winning the prestigious African Union (AU) Kwame Nkrumah Award today, 28 January 2018. The award was handed out during the opening ceremony of the 30th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU taking place in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic […]

