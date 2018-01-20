South Africa: President Zuma Congratulates Reserve Bank Governor Mr. Kganyago

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Mr. Lesetja Kganyago on his appointment as the new chairperson of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC). The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial […]

