South Africa: Tourism Committee Extends Condolences to the Family and Friends of Late Member of Parliament, Ms. Beatrice Ngcobo

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism this morning learned with shock of the untimely passing of the Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Beatrice Ngcobo. “At this time of political change, we were hopeful that Ms Ngcobo would recover and return to Chair the Committee she was so passionate about,” said the Whip of the Committee, Ms […]

