South African Companies to Showcase Products at Foodex Trade Fair in Japan

Twenty-eight South African companies will showcase their products and services at the Foodex Trade Fair in Chiba City, Japan from 6-9 March 2018. The companies received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry’s (the dti) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA) to participate in the trade fair as part of the department’s […]

Twenty-eight South African companies will showcase their products and services at the Foodex Trade Fair in Chiba City, Japan from...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...