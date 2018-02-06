South African Government Continues to Promote Mining Investment at the Mining Indaba 2018

Team South Africa led by the Ministers of Mineral Resources, Mr. Mosebenzi Zwane and Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Rob Davies continues to promote the country’s mineral and mining during their Investment Q&A Session on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 5 – 8 February 2018. […]

Team South Africa led by the Ministers of Mineral Resources, Mr. Mosebenzi Zwane and Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Rob Davies continues...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...