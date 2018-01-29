South Sudan Law Reform Commission Holds Consultative Workshop on Draft Legal Aid Bill

South Sudan Law Reform Commission (SSLRC), supported by UNDP’s Access to Justice and Rule of Law project, is facilitating a consultative meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, 30 January 2018 at Juba Regency Hotel, to incorporate inputs from relevant stakeholders on the draft legal aid bill. The draft bill offers for an independent legal aid board that will […]

