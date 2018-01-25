Statement attributable to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Libya: The Secretary-General condemns the double bombing in Al-Salmani district of the Libyan city of Benghazi on 24 January 2018 and deplores the loss of civilian life, including children. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured swift recovery. […]

