Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Somalia: The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated on 23 February in Mogadishu, which claimed the lives of many civilians and injured many others. He sends his profound condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Somalia, and commends the […]

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Somalia: The Secretary-General strongly condemns the a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...