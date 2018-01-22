Alwihda Info
Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Democratic Republic of the Congo


22 Janvier 2018


The Secretary-General is disturbed by reports of the killing on Sunday of at least six people during protests calling for the full implementation of the 31 December 2016 political agreement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Reports also suggest that 63 people were injured. He calls on the Congolese authorities to conduct credible investigations […]

