Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the Democratic Republic of the Congo: The Secretary-General condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from Pakistan deployed with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) following an ambush by members of an armed âªgroup today (January 27, 2018) near Lulimba, […]

