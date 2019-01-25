Statement attributable to the Spokesman of the Secretary-General on the attacks against MINUSMA

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack against a MINUSMA convoy near Douentza, Mopti region, this morning. Two peacekeepers from Sri Lanka were killed and six injured. A peacekeeper from Burkina Faso was injured in a separate IED attack against another Mission convoy near Douentza yesterday. The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences […]

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack against a M...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...