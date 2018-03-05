Statement by Press Secretary Norio Maruyama on the Terrorist Attacks in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso: 1. The Government of Japan strongly condemns the terrorist attacks which occurred on March 2, in Ouagadougou, the capital city of Burkina Faso. Japan expresses its condolences to all the victims and their bereaved families, and its heartfelt sympathies to those […]

