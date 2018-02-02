Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission on the situation in Kenya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is closely following the evolution of the political situation in Kenya. In this respect, he notes with concern the organization by the National Super Alliance (NASA) of a ceremony during which Mr. Raila Odinga was “sworn-in” as the “people’s President of Kenya”. The Chairperson of […]

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is closely following the evolution of the political situation in K...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...