Statement of the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: The Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms Leila Zerrougui, regrets that at least two demonstrators were killed today, one in Kinshasa and one in Mbandaka, during the Comité laic de coordination-led demonstrations in spite […]

