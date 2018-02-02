Statement of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone: The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses its sincere concerns over the recent violence in Freetown and elsewhere, which has caused loss of life, injury and damage to property. The United Nations deeply condemns all forms of violence and extends its sincere condolences to the […]

Statement of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone: The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses its sincere concerns ov...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...