Sudan: Urgent call for investigation into the custodial death of a Pharmacist whilst National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) detention in South Darfur

Sudanese authorities should urgently investigate the torture and custodial death of a Pharmacist and alleged ill-treatment and torture of five others accused of misusing emergency drugs at Giraida hospital and selling them to private pharmacies. On 10 January 2018 at 9 AM, six medical professionals attached to Giraida hospital were arrested by NISS of Giraida, […]

