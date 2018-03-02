Alwihda Info
Tanzania: Criticism of President Leads to Imprisonment


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Mars 2018 modifié le 2 Mars 2018 - 02:10


In response to a court in Tanzania sentencing two opposition political leaders — Joseph Mbiliyini and Emmanuel Masonga – to five months’ imprisonment for using insulting language against President John Magufuli, Freedom House issued the following statement: “The jailing of opposition politicians for expressing their views on issues of public interest, such as political violence, […]

