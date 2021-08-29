Tchad : 39 mentions "Très bien" dont 6 filles au baccalauréat session 2021

Les résultats de la première série d'épreuves du baccalauréat, session 2021, ont été dévoilés dimanche au Tchad. 39 candidats -dont six filles- ont obtenu la mention "Très bien" parmi les 23.725 candidats admis d'office.
Les 39 meilleurs ont composé dans les séries C, D, G2, A4, AA, DA, M et F.
Ci-dessous la liste des 39 candidats ayant obtenu la mention "Très bien" :
|KMRC4
|CLEMENT ALLANGOMI
|KMR
|C
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|WESTG210
|ABDRAMANE MAHAMAT ADJI ZEZERTI
|WEST
|G2
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRC6
|ALI NOUR MAHAMAT
|CTR
|C
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|LGD55
|HAMZA ABDOULAYE
|LG
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|BODOA488
|DOUMASSEM ENOCK
|BODO
|A4
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|SHD107
|ANGE EPHRAÏM ALLAÏSSEDJI NASSARINAN
|SH
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|GOZAA131
|MOUHSINE MOUSSA MAHAMAT
|GOZ
|AA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NJC111
|MAZARINE ESPERANCE KODENGAR
|NJ
|C
|F
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRC25
|YOUSSOUF HAMID BAHAR
|CTR
|C
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|KMRD359
|NGAKOUTOU SIMON
|KMR
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|AHDA334
|INASS MOUSSA BOUYEBRE
|AH
|DA
|F
|d'office
|Très bien
|WLD402
|ELIE KOULDJIM
|WL
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NJD662
|DOUGABKA BICHARA
|NJ
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NJD912
|ISIDORE NAMEROUM
|NJ
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|KLA41314
|NDAWAYE WEIBIGUE CLEMENT
|KL
|A4
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|WESTD155
|ABDRAMANE ABAKAR MAHAMAT
|WEST
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|WESTD195
|ADAM MAHAMAT ADAM
|WEST
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|WESTD204
|ADAM MOUSSA HASSANE
|WEST
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|WESTD934
|MAHAMAT MOUSSA ISSAKH
|WEST
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|WESTD1152
|RAMAT HAROUN HISSEINE
|WEST
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|WESTAA209
|MAHAMAT YOUSSOUF KALLI
|WEST
|AA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|BGRA4756
|DJI-YANG SIRIMBEL
|BGR
|A4
|F
|d'office
|Très bien
|MUD1343
|SERVICE NDILDE TRESOR
|MU
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NRTDA870
|MASSOUT ALI SEÏD
|NRT
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NRTDA896
|MOUSTAPHA ADAM ALI MAHAMAT
|NRT
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NRTDA953
|OUMKALSSOUM SALEH ALHADJ
|NRT
|DA
|F
|d'office
|Très bien
|NRTDA1090
|YAYA ZAKARIA ADOUM
|NRT
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NRTAA1253
|MAHAMAT BRETIL HISSEIN
|NRT
|AA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRDA346
|HISSEINE MAHAMAT ZENE MAHAMAT
|CTR
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRDA347
|HISSENE MAHAMAT ALI
|CTR
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRDA357
|IBRAHIM HASSAN IBRAHIM
|CTR
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRDA380
|ISSA MAHAMAT ISSA IDRISS
|CTR
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRDA450
|MAHAMAT AHMAT ABAKAR OUMAR
|CTR
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRDA474
|MAHAMAT OUMAR ISHAK
|CTR
|DA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRD161
|AMOUNA TAHAR ABDALLAH
|CTR
|D
|F
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRD609
|OUSMANE ALI SOUGUI
|CTR
|D
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRAA212
|ALCHEIKH MAKI ADOUM IBRAHIM
|CTR
|AA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|CTRAA215
|ALHADJ ABAKAR ISSAK
|CTR
|AA
|M
|d'office
|Très bien
|NJA43334
|IYAKAKA BOUKAR
|NJ
|A4
|F
|d'office
|Très bien
Deux candidats ont obtenu la mention "Excellence" :
|CTRCA35
|SALEH ABAKAR OUMAR
|CTR
|CA
|M
|d'office
|Excellence
|CTRAA227
|ALI MAHAMAT ROZI
|CTR
|AA
|M
|d'office
|Excellence