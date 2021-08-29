Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
TCHAD

Tchad : 39 mentions "Très bien" dont 6 filles au baccalauréat session 2021


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 29 Août 2021



Tchad : 39 mentions "Très bien" dont 6 filles au baccalauréat session 2021
Les résultats de la première série d'épreuves du baccalauréat, session 2021, ont été dévoilés dimanche au Tchad. 39 candidats -dont six filles- ont obtenu la mention "Très bien" parmi les 23.725 candidats admis d'office.

Les 39 meilleurs ont composé dans les séries C, D, G2, A4, AA, DA, M et F.

Ci-dessous la liste des 39 candidats ayant obtenu la mention "Très bien" :


Deux candidats ont obtenu la mention "Excellence" :
 


Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)
