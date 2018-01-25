Team South Africa Reaches out to International Partners at World Economic Forum 2018 – Davos, Switzerland

The South African delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) launched its participation in the World Economic Forum 2018 with a range of interactions with international partners in government and business as part of positioning South Africa favourably and building partnerships to address global issues. The World Economic Forum’s 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, […]

The South African delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) launched its participation in the World Economic ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...