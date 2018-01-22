The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Condemns the Recent Violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, strongly condemns the violence following demonstrations organized on 21 January 2018 in Kinshasa, and deplores the reported loss of life. The Chairperson of the AUC encourages the Congolese stakeholders to fully honour the commitments entered into, on the 31st December 2016, in order to […]

