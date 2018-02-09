Alwihda Info
The Ecobank Foundation commits US$ 750,000 to help eradicate malaria in Mozambique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Février 2018


As part of its partnership with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the Ecobank Foundation ([http://EcobankFoundation.org](http://ecobankfoundation.org/)) is donating US$ 750,000 to the Ministry of Health in Mozambique to help combat malaria in the country. The financial contribution will support a net distribution campaign, while also providing life-saving testing and treatments.

