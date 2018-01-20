The International Atomic Energy Agency Helps Uganda Restart Vital Radiotherapy Services for Cancer Patients

Uganda today inaugurated a new radiotherapy machine to resume essential treatment services for cancer patients after the country’s only previous such equipment broke down in 2016. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) provided technical and financial support for the re-establishment of radiotherapy services in Uganda. Responding to a Government request, the IAEA helped buy the […]

