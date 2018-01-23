Alwihda Info
The International Monetary Fund Executive Board Completes the Third and Final Review under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line Arrangement for Morocco


23 Janvier 2018


– Raising potential growth and making it more inclusive and reducing regional disparities will require sustained reforms. – Growth rebounded in 2017 and is expected to accelerate gradually over the medium term, subject to improved external conditions and steadfast reform implementation. – Building on recent progress, continued fiscal consolidation will help lower the public-to-GDP debt […]

