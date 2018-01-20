The International Monetary and Financial Committee Selects South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago as New Chairman

The members of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy advisory committee of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have selected Mr. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, as Chairman of the Committee for a term of three years, effective January 18, 2018. Mr. Kganyago succeeds […]

