Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

The International Monetary and Financial Committee Selects South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago as New Chairman


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Janvier 2018 modifié le 20 Janvier 2018 - 02:10


The members of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy advisory committee of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have selected Mr. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, as Chairman of the Committee for a term of three years, effective January 18, 2018. Mr. Kganyago succeeds […]

The members of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy advisory committee of the Board of Governors ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/01/2018

N'Djamena : pourchassé, il se réfugie dans un commissariat

N'Djamena : pourchassé, il se réfugie dans un commissariat

Le président tchadien en visite privée à Paris Le président tchadien en visite privée à Paris 17/01/2018

Populaires

Tchad: La chute du prix du ciment à moins de 7000 fcfa

19/01/2018

Tchad : la société civile appelle à une marche pacifique

19/01/2018

La Corée du Nord est-elle une réelle menace pour la paix et la sécurité mondiale?

19/01/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/01/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Les terro-polisariens mis au pilori par la Présidente de l'Association Canarienne des Victimes du Terrorisme (ACAVITE)

Les terro-polisariens mis au pilori par la Présidente de l'Association Canarienne des Victimes du Terrorisme (ACAVITE)

Pagaille à Mavoula ! Pagaille à Mavoula ! 15/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 15/01/2018 - Aliou Tall

Vous êtes diffamé ou harcelé sur les réseaux sociaux : comment vous défendre ?

Vous êtes diffamé ou harcelé sur les réseaux sociaux : comment vous défendre ?

Terra Data : Les techniques d'intelligence artificielle éliminent certaines fonctions humaines Terra Data : Les techniques d'intelligence artificielle éliminent certaines fonctions humaines 13/01/2018 - Oak consulting

REACTION - 03/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Réaction de la direction Europe de l’ABACO aux vœux du président intérimaire de la RDC

Réaction de la direction Europe de l’ABACO aux vœux du président intérimaire de la RDC

Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens 06/12/2017 - Info Alwihda

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.