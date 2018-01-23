The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) Signs Memorandum of Understanding with JANA to Test New Banking Model

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) ([www.ICD-ps.org](http://www.icd-ps.org/)), the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group ([www.IsDB-pilot.org](http://www.isdb-pilot.org/)), signs today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JANA Bena’a Productive Families (www.JANA-SA.org) of Saudi Arabia in order to test a new banking model named “Biniog… Read more on https://icd.africa-newsroom.com/press/the-islamic-corporation-for-the-development-of-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...