Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

TradeMark East Africa and Uganda trade ministry commit to renew efforts to empower women in trade


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


– Women and Trade programme reaches over 25,000 women, 4,776 of those are in Uganda. – TMEA plans to scale up the Women and Trade programme to reach over 300,000 women across East Africa. – Discussion took place during the East Africa Trade and Development Forum. More than 4,776 women in Uganda have benefited from […]

– Women and Trade programme reaches over 25,000 women, 4,776 of those are in Uganda. – TMEA plans to scale up the Women and Trade programme to...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/03/2018

Tchad : remise de dons aux femmes victimes de fistules obstétricales

Tchad : remise de dons aux femmes victimes de fistules obstétricales

Le FSA entend financer des projets de développement économique du Tchad Le FSA entend financer des projets de développement économique du Tchad 07/03/2018

Populaires

Message du ministère des finances aux contribuables : passage à la bancarisation des recettes

09/03/2018

« La femme Tchadienne joue un rôle déterminant dans le développement socio-économique »

09/03/2018

La prise en charge médicale en France : Que dit l’accord franco-algérien ?

09/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient…

Le peuple pleure, les politiques rient…

Fêtons les femmes dans une date qui a un sens pour nous Fêtons les femmes dans une date qui a un sens pour nous 07/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 02/03/2018 - Tchadmedia

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.