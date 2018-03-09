TradeMark East Africa and Uganda trade ministry commit to renew efforts to empower women in trade

– Women and Trade programme reaches over 25,000 women, 4,776 of those are in Uganda. – TMEA plans to scale up the Women and Trade programme to reach over 300,000 women across East Africa. – Discussion took place during the East Africa Trade and Development Forum. More than 4,776 women in Uganda have benefited from […]

– Women and Trade programme reaches over 25,000 women, 4,776 of those are in Uganda. – TMEA plans to scale up the Women and Trade programme to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...