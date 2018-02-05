Treasury Sanctions Individuals Destabilizing the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

Today (February 5, 2018), the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned four individuals who have engaged in destabilizing activities responsible for prolonging the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and contributing to widespread poverty, chronic food insecurity, and population displacement. As a result of today’s actions, all […]

Today (February 5, 2018), the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...