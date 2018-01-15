Alwihda Info
Tunisia: Call for Expression of Interest for the Acquisition of a Majority Stake (50.52%) in Carthage Cement S.A


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Janvier 2018


Call for Expression of Interest for the Acquisition of a Majority Stake (50.52%) in Carthage Cement S.A: Object of the Call for Expression of Interest The Tunisian State and Bina Corp (the “Sellers”), the controlling shareholders of Carthage Cement S.A ([www.CarthageCement.com](http://www.carthagecement.com/)) (the « Company » or « Carthage Cement »), have decided to proceed, through […]

