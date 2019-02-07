U.S. Embassy Launches Ethiopia Debates!

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to launch Ethiopia Debates! Ethiopia Debates! is a nationwide program that creates an interactive platform for university students to engage in a series of debate competitions, during which they learn public speaking skills, and constructive dialogue and debate techniques on a variety of cross-cutting issues. Debate club members will have […]

