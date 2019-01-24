U.S. Response to Constitutional Court Decision in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The United States welcomes the Congolese Constitutional Court’s certification of Felix Tshisekedi as the next President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). We are committed to working with the new DRC government. We encourage the government to include a broad representation of Congo’s political stakeholders and to address reports of electoral irregularities. The […]

