U.S. Statement on the Ethiopian Government’s Decision to Release Detainees: We are encouraged by the Ethiopian Government’s decision to drop charges and pardon detainees, including political leaders, as a tangible step toward its stated goal of widening political space for all Ethiopians. We are aware that reviews of additional cases are underway, and hope they […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...