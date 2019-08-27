UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council on taking constitutional oath

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdel Rahman, congratulating him on taking the oath as Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, […]

