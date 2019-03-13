Alwihda Info
UAE leaders congratulate Mauritius Acting President on Independence Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mars 2019


President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Barlen Vyapoory, Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, which is marked on 12th March. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, […]

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Barlen Vyapoory, Acting President...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



