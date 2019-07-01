UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, which is marked on 30th June. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, […]

