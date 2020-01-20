UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

The UAE has strongly condemned a car bomb attack in the town of Afgoye, Somalia, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement its utter denunciation of this criminal act and rejection of all forms of violence, which aim to undermine security and stability […]

The UAE has strongly condemned a car bomb attack in the town of Afgoye, Somalia, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. The Ministry ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...